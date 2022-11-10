NASA’s Artemis I mission delayed again due to tropical storm Nicole

LAREDO, TX. (CNN) - NASA has set a new window for the test launch of the Artemis I rocket due to storm preparations.

NASA announced on Twitter that the change is due to tropical storm Nicole, and they plan to continue to monitor the storm.

The space agency had been targeting November 14 for the third launch attempt but is now looking at November 16, “pending safe conditions for employees to return to work, as well as inspections after the storm has passed,” NASA said in a statement Tuesday evening.

This past Friday, the Artemis 1 rocket was rolled to its launch pad in preparation for the next targeted date.

NASA is planning a series of Artemis missions with the goal of setting up a permanent moon base, and ultimately lead astronauts into exploring mars.

The historic launch has been scrubbed twice due to technical issues and then again as a result of Hurricane Ian.

