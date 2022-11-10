Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Nature photography exhibit on display at Laredo College

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new exhibit at Laredo College is sure to excite photography and nature lovers alike.

The nature photography exhibit comes from LC art faculty Matthew Jessie and is titled Temporal Nature.

It is an ongoing series of black and white photographs emphasizing the importance for greater consideration for the natural world in the 21st century.

The opening reception is slated for Nov. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 16.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
District 6 headed for a run-off election
District 6 headed for a run-off election
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

Latest News

Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient
Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient
File photo: Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center
Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center to undergo renovations
Veterans Day holiday closures
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico