Nature photography exhibit on display at Laredo College

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A new exhibit at Laredo College is sure to excite photography and nature lovers alike.

The nature photography exhibit comes from LC art faculty Matthew Jessie and is titled Temporal Nature.

It is an ongoing series of black and white photographs emphasizing the importance for greater consideration for the natural world in the 21st century.

The opening reception is slated for Nov. 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Martha Fenstermaker Memorial Visual Arts Gallery.

Admission is free and open to the public.

The exhibit will be on display until Dec. 16.

