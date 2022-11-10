Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for.

According to police, 51-year-old Pedro Veliz owns a construction company and has an arrest warrant charging him with theft of property.

On July 7, 2022, Laredo police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blaine Street for a theft call. When officers got there, they spoke to a female victim who said they had hired Pedro Veliz to renovate their restaurant. The female victim said she had paid Veliz over $4,500 and never returned to complete the job. She also said she tried to contact Veliz many times but never heard from him again.

Veliz is facing a total bond of $15,000. If anyone has any information on Veliz, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
District 6 headed for a run-off election
District 6 headed for a run-off election
The tight race for Laredo mayor
The tight race for Laredo mayor
Trailer accident
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure

Latest News

Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure
Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure
Three injured after shooting in north Laredo
Man allegedly involved in Nafta Blvd shooting indicted on firearm possession charges