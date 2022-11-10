Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing money from a restaurant owner after he didn’t show up to do the work he was contracted for.

According to police, 51-year-old Pedro Veliz owns a construction company and has an arrest warrant charging him with theft of property.

On July 7, 2022, Laredo police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Blaine Street for a theft call. When officers got there, they spoke to a female victim who said they had hired Pedro Veliz to renovate their restaurant. The female victim said she had paid Veliz over $4,500 and never returned to complete the job. She also said she tried to contact Veliz many times but never heard from him again.

Veliz is facing a total bond of $15,000. If anyone has any information on Veliz, you’re asked to contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible for a cash reward.

