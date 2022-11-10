Summer day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning it is going to feel like summer today once again but we have some changes head our way.

Today a few clouds through out the morning clearing up becoming sunny a high of 89. Tonight humid and mild a low of 70 with clear skies.

On Friday evening a cold front will move through the region leaving behind cooler and drier conditions.

Also for Friday Veterans Day rain chance will be possible in the afternoon hours continuing through the night.

Another cold front will move through the area by Monday evening keeping temperatures nice and cool for next week.

Its time to take out those jackets and boots for the weekend and next week.

Have a great day.

