Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A high school student is detained for allegedly injuring another student with a glue gun.

The incident happened on the fourth of November.

According to El Manana, the student was identified as Christopher Lee Cazares, 17 from Lyndon B. Johnson High School.

Cazares allegedly put hot glue on another student, causing extreme damages to the students’ skin.

