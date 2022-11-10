Texas re-elects Greg Abbott as governor

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Republicans maintained their nearly three-decade grip on state government.

Governor Greg Abbott has won a third term fending off former representative Beto O’Rourke in a match-up in which Democrats had hoped to challenge Republicans’ dominance in the State of Texas.

Polls this year showed O’Rourke lagging farther behind Abbott as Republicans hammered Democrats across the nation over rising inflation and gas prices.

According to the Associated Press, Abbott and O’Rourke spent a combined total of 200-million dollars on their campaign for governor.

Both candidates held their watch parties in border cities, Abbott in McAllen and O’Rourke in hometown of El Paso.

“Just know this, we will go to work every single day to earn that trust. And together we will keep texas the greatest state in the greatest country in the history of the world”, said Abbott.

“We’ve been part of some amazing efforts before, but this one really takes the cake. And you think about where we all were when we all made the decision to do this together”, said O’Rourke.

Texas, America’s largest red state aided in part by improved performances with Latino voters.

Some Republicans view Abbott as a potential 2024 presidential contender.

