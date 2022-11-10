Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection will be closed off for hours after a trailer accident.

It’s said the trailer was carrying dirt when a chain broke, causing the accident.

The Laredo Police Department will be directing traffic, drivers are asking to seek an alternate route.

The eastbound lanes of Jaime Zapata at Ejido will be closed for several hours due to the cleanup.

Traffic congestion will be present so expect delays.

