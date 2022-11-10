Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Trailer accident in south Laredo causes lane closure

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 9:42 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A busy intersection will be closed off for hours after a trailer accident.

It’s said the trailer was carrying dirt when a chain broke, causing the accident.

The Laredo Police Department will be directing traffic, drivers are asking to seek an alternate route.

The eastbound lanes of Jaime Zapata at Ejido will be closed for several hours due to the cleanup.

Traffic congestion will be present so expect delays.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
District 6 headed for a run-off election
District 6 headed for a run-off election
The tight race for Laredo mayor
The tight race for Laredo mayor
Merc Martinez III and Dr. Victor Trevino Sr.
Laredo mayoral candidates headed for a runoff

Latest News

Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Cold Front Arrives by Friday Evening
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Sunflower and Betty
Pets of the Week: Sunflower and Betty
ELECTION DAY COUNTING DELAYED
ELECTION DAY COUNTING DELAYED