UISD debunks rumors of school shooting threat
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district debunks rumors of a school shooting threat at one of its high schools Thursday morning.
Several parents from LBJ High School contacted KGNS regarding concerns about a student who made a shooting threat.
We reached out to UISD about the concerns and according to district officials, they have determined that no threat was made.
Officials say it was only a rumor and no student has been reprimanded at this time.
