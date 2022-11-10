UISD debunks rumors of school shooting threat

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Laredo school district debunks rumors of a school shooting threat at one of its high schools Thursday morning.

Several parents from LBJ High School contacted KGNS regarding concerns about a student who made a shooting threat.

We reached out to UISD about the concerns and according to district officials, they have determined that no threat was made.

Officials say it was only a rumor and no student has been reprimanded at this time.

