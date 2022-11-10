Veterans take part in statewide Hiring Red, White, and You job fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Workforce Solutions for South Texas hosted a job fair for veterans on Thursday, November 10.

The 11th annual Hiring Red, White, and You! job fair is a state-wide event that helps connect veterans and their spouses to new job opportunities available in their communities.

The event took place at the Workforce Solutions parking lot. Several local organizations were on-hand hiring for positions in retail, education, law enforcement and so much more.

Officials with Workforce Solutions explained events like these began after the unemployment rate rose in Texas. ”The unemployment rate for veterans was at an outstanding 13%, so now every year, we do this every year to prevent this or that. Now the unemployment rate for veterans is at 5%,” Gabriel Lopez with the Texas Veterans Leadership Program.

A range of free services like haircuts, COVID vaccines, and mental health screenings were also offered.

