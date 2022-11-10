Webb County Correctional Officer charged with DWI

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A correctional officer from the Webb County Sheriff’s Office finds himself on the wrong side of the law.

The Laredo Police Department arrested Abraham Villarreal, 23 and charged him with DWI.

The incident happened on Tuesday, Nov. 8 a little after midnight when a Laredo Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a Mazda 3 that was traveling on McPherson at 75 miles per hour in a 40 miles per hour zone.

Authorities say Villarreal mentioned he was a correctional officer and showed signs of intoxication.

Villarreal was asked to perform a standardized field sobriety test, which he failed, and was arrested on scene.

Villarreal was arrested and transported to the Laredo Police Department Headquarters, where he provided a specimen of his breath revealing he was double the legal limit in Texas.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar issued the following statement regarding the arrest:

“I remind the public that as a representative of this agency and the community, our correctional officers are held to a higher standard on or off duty. We will move forward and let justice take its course,” said Sheriff Cuellar.

Villarreal was remanded to the Webb County Jail in lieu of a $3,000 bond.

He remains on the job and the Sheriff’s Office has launched an internal affairs investigation.

