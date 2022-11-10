Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman accused of shoplifting is facing multiple charges after police found her in possession of drugs.

Laredo Police arrested Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26, and charged her with theft and possession of a controlled substance.

The incident was reported on Saturday, Nov. 5 at around 2 p.m. when officers were called out to the 7500 block of San Dario Avenue for a theft in progress.

An employee stated that Gonzalez allegedly grabbed several items, left the store and was last seen driving in a gray Toyota 4Runner.

Officers were able to spot the vehicle at the 5700 block of San Bernardo Avenue and make an arrest.

When police officers searched the vehicle, they found the stolen items along with Xanax pills and crystal meth concealed inside Gonzalez’s bag.

Gonzalez was arrested and transported to the Webb County Jail.

