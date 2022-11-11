Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Changes in weather arrive today.

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning happy Veterans day cloudy and gloomy this morning in the low 70s humid.

Partly sunny today warm expected to reach a high of 88 with some slight chances of rain in the afternoon and ending in the evening hours.

Tonight partly cloudy a cold front passing across the region dropping our temperatures expected to reach a low of 49 for the night.

Also, in the evening hours around 6p it’s going to get windy gust up to 29mph.

Sweater weather for the weekend mostly sunny, chill and dry conditions highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

On Monday we warm up in to the low 70s but on Tuesday and the following days highs drop again into the 60s to upper 50s with lows in the upper 40s.

Take your jackets, sweaters and boots out of the closet because this cold front is going to drop our temperatures.

