Citizen concerned over traffic at north Laredo intersection

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A north Laredo intersection has a resident in the area concerned for people’s safety.

Robert Allison says the corner of Country Club Dr. and Del Mar Boulevard needs better signage indicating what drivers can do at the intersection. He says many drivers try and go straight when they’re supposed to be making a right turn. ”I think they need to mark it right only, and the other one only for the right lane, not to go straight, from the outside lane,” said Allison.

The city’s traffic director says they’ll look into the situation as soon as they can.

