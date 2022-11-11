Shop Local
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While many races on Election Day had a clear winner, one race was too close to call.

Candidates for Laredo City Council District 2 were only separated by six votes.

Daisy Campos Rodriguez received 1,956 and Ricardo Richie Rangel got 1,950.

With such a small margin, the total could change due to provisional ballots.

“I was knocking door by door. I now their concerns. I know what they want, what they need. I want to be that voice and I am going to be that voice for them. I am ready to work for them and more than anything. Help them accomplish what they need,” said Campos.

“I want to thank you all for coming out to vote and thank God for allowing you guys to come out and vote and every one of you from district 2 who wanted the change,” said Rangel.

Rangel added he is considering requesting a recount.

