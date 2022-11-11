Shop Local
City of Laredo and Laredo College to canvass votes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Election Day may be behind us but now votes will be canvassed, and runoffs will take place.

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, both the City of Laredo and Laredo College election results will be canvassed.

Laredo College will hold theirs at noon and the City of Laredo will be at 12:15 p.m.

The city will also announce the runoffs to be held on Tuesday, December 13.

The public is invited to attend.

