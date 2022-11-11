Conchafest returns to Pan American Food Truck Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate sweet bread during the fourth annual Conchafest.

Similar to a donut, a concha is a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll that many usually love to eat during the cold weather.

With temperatures expected to dip down into the 50s this weekend, they will have plenty of conchas as well as hot chocolate and adult beverages.

There will also be live entertainment and music from local acts.

The event will take place on Saturday Nov. 12 at 3301 San Bernardo Avenue from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

