Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Conchafest returns to Pan American Food Truck Park

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The community is invited to celebrate sweet bread during the fourth annual Conchafest.

Similar to a donut, a concha is a traditional Mexican sweet bread roll that many usually love to eat during the cold weather.

With temperatures expected to dip down into the 50s this weekend, they will have plenty of conchas as well as hot chocolate and adult beverages.

There will also be live entertainment and music from local acts.

The event will take place on Saturday Nov. 12 at 3301 San Bernardo Avenue from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Christopher Lee Cazares, 17
Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

Latest News

Maria D. Guillen-Rangel and Jainer Andrade-Lara
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
File photo: Laredo Stroke Support group to hold Tennis Tourney
Laredo Tennis Assoc. to hold stroke survivors tennis tournament
Ricardo Richie Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
,
United Volleyball
District Two race determined by six votes
District Two race determined by six votes