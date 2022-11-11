Laredo celebrates local heroes during Veterans Day Parade

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In honor of Veterans Day, many communities are celebrating the heroes who fought for our country including the Gateway City.

Hundreds of veterans celebrated their day with a special parade.

It’s an annual tradition that lets us remember our local heroes.

Thousands of veterans live in Laredo and every November 11th, many come together to honor their patriotism, love for our country and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

On Friday morning, hundreds of veterans gathered in front of St. Peter’s Church for the start of the parade.

Some rode bikes all throughout downtown Laredo, all with the simple goal of honoring the heroes of our nation.

LISD students were behind them playing music and cheering them on as they walked through several streets.

Ernesto Sanchez a Korean War Veteran encourages the younger generation to never forget their heroes.

“Many people have served our country and they deserved to be honored those that have given their lives to us and those who have served. I would like for people to please, when they see the veteran to thank them, because you don’t know what they’ve been through,”, said Sanchez.

The parade continued from Houston Street and ended at Saint Augustine Plaza where they were greeted and cheered by hundreds from the community including City of Laredo officials, state representatives and local organizations.

Some of the attendees of the event were Congressman Henry Cuellar, Councilwoman Vanessa Perez and other local figures like Julie Bazan from AHEC.

