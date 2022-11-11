Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient

Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient
Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College honored one of Laredo’s heroes with a special dedication ceremony.

In observance of Veterans Day which takes place on Friday, LC honored the first Laredo-born Medal of Honor Recipient.

On Thursday, Laredo College unveiled the Private David B. Barkley Cantu historical marker at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Born in Laredo in 1899, Barkley enlisted in the army at the age of 17.

After successfully completing a scouting mission behind enemy lines, he drowned while swimming back across the Meuse River in France.

After death, Barkley was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War One.

In 1989, Barkley’s Hispanic Heritage was revealed prompting the army to recognize him as the first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Three candidates take the lead in Laredo mayoral race
Best friends Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, were found dead in their Airbnb...
3 friends found dead in Airbnb while vacationing in Mexico
District 6 headed for a run-off election
District 6 headed for a run-off election
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

Latest News

File photo: Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center
Lamar Bruni Vergara Science Center to undergo renovations
File photo: Laredo College
Nature photography exhibit on display at Laredo College
Veterans Day holiday closures
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico