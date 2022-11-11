Laredo College honors first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College honored one of Laredo’s heroes with a special dedication ceremony.

In observance of Veterans Day which takes place on Friday, LC honored the first Laredo-born Medal of Honor Recipient.

On Thursday, Laredo College unveiled the Private David B. Barkley Cantu historical marker at the Fort McIntosh Campus.

Born in Laredo in 1899, Barkley enlisted in the army at the age of 17.

After successfully completing a scouting mission behind enemy lines, he drowned while swimming back across the Meuse River in France.

After death, Barkley was awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War One.

In 1989, Barkley’s Hispanic Heritage was revealed prompting the army to recognize him as the first Hispanic Medal of Honor recipient.

