Laredo Tennis Assoc. to hold stroke survivors tennis tournament
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two groups are joining together for a little fun on the courts.
The Laredo Tennis Association and the Laredo Stroke Survivors Support group are coming together to hold a tennis tournament.
The “Yes We Can” stroke survivor tennis tournament takes place on Saturday at the Trevino Courts over at Martin High School.
The event will get underway at 9:30 a.m. and wrap up at around 11:30 a.m.
For more information call (956)740-8462.
For more headlines. click here.
Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.