Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredo Tennis Assoc. to hold stroke survivors tennis tournament

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two groups are joining together for a little fun on the courts.

The Laredo Tennis Association and the Laredo Stroke Survivors Support group are coming together to hold a tennis tournament.

The “Yes We Can” stroke survivor tennis tournament takes place on Saturday at the Trevino Courts over at Martin High School.

The event will get underway at 9:30 a.m. and wrap up at around 11:30 a.m.

For more information call (956)740-8462.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Christopher Lee Cazares, 17
Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico

Latest News

Maria D. Guillen-Rangel and Jainer Andrade-Lara
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large
Ricardo Richie Rangel and Daisy Campos Rodriguez
City of Laredo Council District Two race determined by six votes
,
United Volleyball
District Two race determined by six votes
District Two race determined by six votes