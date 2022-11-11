Laredo Tennis Assoc. to hold stroke survivors tennis tournament

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two groups are joining together for a little fun on the courts.

The Laredo Tennis Association and the Laredo Stroke Survivors Support group are coming together to hold a tennis tournament.

The “Yes We Can” stroke survivor tennis tournament takes place on Saturday at the Trevino Courts over at Martin High School.

The event will get underway at 9:30 a.m. and wrap up at around 11:30 a.m.

For more information call (956)740-8462.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.