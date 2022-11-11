Man accused of breaking into car parked outside Laredo gym

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man accused of breaking into a vehicle that was parked outside a Laredo gym is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested Alejandro Bryand, 26 and charged him with burglary.

The incident was reported on Tuesday, Nov. 8 when Laredo Police received a call about a burglary at the 400 block of West Calton.

Officers were given the description of a man who was allegedly seen trying to break into cars in the gym’s parking lot.

Authorities located a man matching the description across the street at the Dollar General store.

Officers also found Bryand in possession of several stolen items from the dollar store.

The gym employee told police that her vehicle was one of the cars that Bryand had broken into.

He was arrested and taken to the Webb County Jail.

