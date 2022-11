LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In this week’s episode of “Pop. Off the Clock,” the girls take a deep dive into topics like: PEOPLE magazine’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ list (10:10-28:31) and the “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” documentary (28:51-51:38). Plus, catch their weekly recap of “Bachelor in Paradise”(51:38-1:05:46).

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.