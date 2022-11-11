Shop Local
A Quick Change To Cool Weather Moves in Friday Evening

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 10, 2022 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Warm weather will prevail into Friday afternoon. The tropical air will be replaced by much cooler air from the Great Plains beginning Friday evening, and lasting through much of the 7 day forecast period. Scattered showers and possibly a thundershower are possible with, or following the cold front Friday evening. Our weather in the lower atmosphere will come in from cooler northern locations while aloft, there will be several episodes of moist Pacific or gulf air flowing by higher up with clouds and a few opportunities for patches of light rain.

