South Texas Collectors Expo in town this weekend!

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend several comic book artists, anime voice actors, and even an actor from Laredo will fill the TAMIU Student Center for the South Texas Collectors Expo.

The popular pop cultural event has been put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year organizers wanted to go all out by making it a three-day event that starts on Friday.

This year they have Julio Cesar Ruiz, a Laredo native who recently started in The Suicide Squad.

Also joining this year is Stuart Zagnit, the voice actor for Professor Oak from the Pokémon series and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Randy White will be here on Saturday!

It all starts on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans get in free with a valid military ID card.

Tickets for the event are $10 for children from 6 to 12 years of age, and $20 for adults.

