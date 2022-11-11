Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

South Texas Collectors Expo in town this weekend!

By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 9:04 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - This weekend several comic book artists, anime voice actors, and even an actor from Laredo will fill the TAMIU Student Center for the South Texas Collectors Expo.

The popular pop cultural event has been put on hold for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year organizers wanted to go all out by making it a three-day event that starts on Friday.

This year they have Julio Cesar Ruiz, a Laredo native who recently started in The Suicide Squad.

Also joining this year is Stuart Zagnit, the voice actor for Professor Oak from the Pokémon series and Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Randy White will be here on Saturday!

It all starts on Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday it will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In honor of Veterans Day, all veterans get in free with a valid military ID card.

Tickets for the event are $10 for children from 6 to 12 years of age, and $20 for adults.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Christopher Lee Cazares, 17
Teen arrested for burning student with glue gun
While backing out of the driveway, police said the driver unknowingly hit and backed over one...
80-year-old dies after friend runs her over with car
Abraham Villarreal, 23
Webb County Correctional Officer charged with DWI

Latest News

Laredo prepares for ‘tripledemic’ cases: flu, COVID, RSV
Laredo prepares for ‘tripledemic’ cases: flu, COVID, RSV
South Texas Collectors Expo in town this weekend!
South Texas Collectors Expo in town this weekend!
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
A Quick Change To Cool Weather Moves in Friday Evening
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast