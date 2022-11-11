Trial pushed back for man accused of Gracy Espinoza and unborn child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A court hearing is set for the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn children.

According to the Webb County court docket, Joel David Chavez case will be heard on Thursday Nov. 17.

Jury selection was scheduled for Nov. 14, but it was postponed again.

Chavez is accused of the murder of Gracy Espinoza and her unborn child.

Espinoza was found stabbed and strangled; her body found on Plum Street in 2020.

Back in September, Chavez’s attorney said his client was not guilty and expected the trial could begin in 2023.

The case is being heard in the 111th district court with Judge Monica Notzon.

