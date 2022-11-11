Shop Local
Two people tied to Laredo’s 8th and 9th homicide still at large

Maria D. Guillen-Rangel and Jainer Andrade-Lara
Maria D. Guillen-Rangel and Jainer Andrade-Lara
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four months since the bodies of two brothers were found in north Laredo and while one person was arrested in relation to it, two are still on the run.

On July 8, Laredo Police were called out to the 14000 block of Atlanta.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of Raymundo Jimenez and Edgar Jimenez; both of which were shot.

While one woman, Leslie Covarubias was arrested in connection to it, two people are still at large.

Maria D. Guillen Rangel and Jainer Andrade-Lara.

Lara is believed to be directly involved to the murders.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of either Rangel or Lara you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

