Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cloud deck has returned to our area, and will last through most of Monday morning. A few patches of drizzle are possible late tonight/dawn. Warmer air from the west will briefly move in Monday afternoon, followed by a long lasting pattern of cool air from the Rockies and Great Plains. Moist air will return late in the week into the weekend with gray skies and possible patches of rain.

