LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in north Laredo is causing temporary street closures.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened at the 300 block of International Blvd.

No word on if any injuries were reported at this time.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.