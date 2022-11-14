Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Change of venue filed for man accused of killing woman and toddler

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over four years since a former federal agent was arrested in connection to the death of a woman and her child.

As jury selection approaches, court hearings are still pending before it goes to trial.

According to the county docket, a motion to change the trial venue was filed in the case against Ronald Anthony Burgos Aviles.

As of now, we’ve learned that no change of venue has been granted; however, that could be subject to change.

Burgos is accused of the death of Grizelda Hernandez, 27 and her one-year-old son, Dominick Alexander.

A gag order is in place in the case.

That means both attorneys and any possible witnesses including the victim’s family cannot discuss details about the case.

The case is being heard in the 49th District Court.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Accident reported on International Blvd.
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession

Latest News

File photo: Jalapeno Festival
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Newly elected constable discusses plans for Webb County Precinct One
Guadalupe Gomez
Newly elected constable discusses plans for Webb County Precinct One
Change of venue filed for man accused of killing woman and toddler