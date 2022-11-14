Laredo reminds consumers to shop small this holiday season

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The holiday shopping season is right around the corner and the City of Laredo is reminding consumers to support our small businesses this year.

The holidays are all about giving and the best gift you can give local businesses is your support.

The City of Laredo and several other local organizations are inviting customers to shop local for the holidays.

Small business Saturday continues to be an annual holiday shopping tradition.

It’s part of the larger “Shop small movement” that supports small businesses in order to create and retain local jobs and enhance the local economy.

Local businesses, like Polly Adams at the Shoppes at Winfield, have been getting ready for months now.

“We’d love for the community to shop small, not only on Saturday but all-year long. Come and visit our shop. We have very unique items, and our personal service is something that we’re very proud of,”, said store manager Lisa Miller.

This year’s Small Business Saturday will be on Nov. 26.

It was first observed in 2010 to follow Black Friday where consumers shop at big box retailers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.