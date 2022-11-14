Shop Local
City of Laredo starts recruiting process for new city manager

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The process of recruiting Laredo’s next city manager is officially underway.

The position was posted by the city on Nov. 4.

According to the city’s human resource director, there’s already some interested in the position, mainly from people outside of Laredo.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 11.

After this, vetting of the candidates will begin with the final candidates presented to the new council shortly thereafter.

The human resources director said that could happen by the end of Jan. or beginning of Feb.

