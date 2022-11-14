Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.

Actors, anime voice actors and even sports legends were some of the special guests who took part in this year’s convention.

Aside from artist and vendor booths, attendees also had the opportunity to take part in costume contests and meet some professional cosplayers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Police Department
Accident reported on International Blvd.
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center