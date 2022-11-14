Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Comic book men and women as well as sci-fi fans filled the TAMIU Student Center over the weekend for the South Texas Collectors Expo.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the three day event was back in full force this year with a little something for everyone.

Actors, anime voice actors and even sports legends were some of the special guests who took part in this year’s convention.

Aside from artist and vendor booths, attendees also had the opportunity to take part in costume contests and meet some professional cosplayers.

