Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The WBCA festivities might be months away but the lineup for the Jalapeño Festival is out.

This year, Ramon Ayala, Bronco, and the Randy Rogers Band are just some of the names that will be taking the stage.

The Jalapeño Festival is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 and Saturday, Feb. 18. at the El Metro Park and Ride.

Like previous years, the event will include the iconic jalapeño eating contest, the miss jalapeño beauty pageant and the El Grito Contest.

