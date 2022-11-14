Newly elected constable discusses plans for Webb County Precinct One

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Webb County Constable Precinct One will have a new person taking the ranks of office.

During the recent election, the people of precinct one elected Guadalupe Gomez into the position.

This comes after former county constable Rudy Rodriguez Jr. pleaded guilty for enticing a foreign person to engage in prostitution.

Gomez said he has some big plans to help improve the law enforcement department.

“At the moment this department was affected by the removal of six deputies but my plan is to lay out a solid foundation of the department and good officers and provide them with good training,” said Gomez. “They are going to be asked to work a little bit more so that we can close that gap that we have now because the difference of officers, but I’m confident to what we have and we’ll put it to work to provide the best we can for the community.”

Gomez went on to say that he is still looking to continue previous programs that serve the community, especially the annual holiday toy drive.

Gomez is expected to be sworn in some time this week.

Meanwhile, Rudy Rodriguez Jr. is expected start his 12-month prison sentence this Tuesday in Bastrop, Texas.

