Outage reported in north Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power.

The incident happened on Monday just before noon.

According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area.

Crews were seen outside working on the power lines.

According to the AEP website, power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.

