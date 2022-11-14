Outage reported in north Laredo
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An outage in north Laredo has left over a thousand residents without power.
The incident happened on Monday just before noon.
According to the AEP website, 1,571 customers are affected; all reported to be in the Del Mar area.
Crews were seen outside working on the power lines.
According to the AEP website, power should be restored by 2:30 p.m.
