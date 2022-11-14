Pleasenat day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its the start of the week nice and cool in the 50s but it going to get a bit warm than recent days.

Today Partly to mostly sunny pleasant expected to reach a high of 75.

A cold front will be passing through the area during the evening hours dropping temperatures ; tonight a low 48 with mostly clear skies .

Tomorrow in the early morning hours will be in the upper 40s then reaching a high of 64 in the afternoon.

This week into the weekend is looking chill with highs in the low 60s to 50s and lows in the upper to low 40s.

So far it’s looking like sweater weather for the week and weekend .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.