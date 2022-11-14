Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Pleasenat day

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning its the start of the week nice and cool in the 50s but it going to get a bit warm than recent days.

Today Partly to mostly sunny pleasant expected to reach a high of 75.

A cold front will be passing through the area during the evening hours dropping temperatures ; tonight a low 48 with mostly clear skies .

Tomorrow in the early morning hours will be in the upper 40s then reaching a high of 64 in the afternoon.

This week into the weekend is looking chill with highs in the low 60s to 50s and lows in the upper to low 40s.

So far it’s looking like sweater weather for the week and weekend .

Have a great day.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Owner of construction company wanted for theft
Owner of Laredo construction company wanted for property theft

Latest News

Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill
A slight chance of rain.
Changes in weather arrive today.
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
A Quick Change To Cool Weather Moves in Friday Evening
warm and humid
Lovely summer we’re having this November