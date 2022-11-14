Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo

By Alex Cano
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars.

On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case.

Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane.

A witness provided police with a description of a vehicle in connection to it.

Police found the vehicle and located a gun with several rounds of ammunition.

Larrazolo is facing several charges in connection to this case.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Accident reported on International Blvd.
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession

Latest News

Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather for Days, Light Rain Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries
Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries