Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A shots fired call ends with a teen behind bars.

On Saturday Laredo Police arrested Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18 was arrested in the case.

Authorities were called out to shots fired at the 4800 block of Loverde Lane.

A witness provided police with a description of a vehicle in connection to it.

Police found the vehicle and located a gun with several rounds of ammunition.

Larrazolo is facing several charges in connection to this case.

