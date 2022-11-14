Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Webb County Commissioners discusses water supply

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - Webb County Commissioners will focus on water during Monday’s meeting.

Commissioners will talk about improvements to the county-wide water supply including creating a better flow of water for the colonias.

Webb County is working with Legacy Water Supply Corporation on the project which will examine bringing in a secondary water supply to underserved colonias.

Commissioners will also look into floodplain and drainage prevention which has been an issue for county residents after the heavy rains these past several months.

The company will provide a presentation to commissioners which will further detail the projects.

