LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman wanted for aggravated robbery is still at large.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores, 31.

Flores is about five feet, one inch, weighs 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address was the 600 block of El Monte Loop in Laredo.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Flores was also featured back in May.

