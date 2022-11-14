Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Woman wanted for aggravated robbery

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A woman wanted for aggravated robbery is still at large.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Erika Arlene Flores, 31.

Flores is about five feet, one inch, weighs 108 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Her last known address was the 600 block of El Monte Loop in Laredo.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-2878.

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Flores was also featured back in May.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession
Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31
Most Wanted fugitive captured in Monterrey, Mexico
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
Warmer Tuesday Afternoon, Then More Chill

Latest News

File photo: Laredo Police Department
Accident reported on International Blvd.
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center
Comic book fans fill the TAMIU Student Center