Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata

Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata
Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata(Border Patrol)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata.

It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area.

The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land.

Both had been severely dehydrated and one of them had been suffering from seizures and needed medical help.

He was taken to Laredo Medical Center.

Both were taken into custody once cleared by the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
File photo: Laredo Police Department
Accident reported on International Blvd.
Celica Analy Gonzalez, 26,
Woman accused of shoplifting arrested for theft and drug possession

Latest News

Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Water Board Committee to help provide services to Webb County residents
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Cool Weather for Days, Light Rain Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast