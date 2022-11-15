Agents rescue two undocumented immigrants in Zapata

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two undocumented immigrants are rescued in Zapata.

It happened Friday evening when Border Patrol agents got an emergency call in the “La Perla” area.

The agents were able to track down the people on some ranch land.

Both had been severely dehydrated and one of them had been suffering from seizures and needed medical help.

He was taken to Laredo Medical Center.

Both were taken into custody once cleared by the hospital.

