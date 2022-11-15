Cool Weather for Days, Light Rain Late Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A series of cool airmasses from the Great Plains and the Rockies will be our weather control though the weekend. Moist air from the Pacific will cross Mexico and flow atop the cool airmasses, bring a cool and gray combination by Wednesday, and the chance of light rain, especially Friday and Saturday. Enough sun for 60′s Wednesday afternoon, 50′s for highs after Wednesday.

