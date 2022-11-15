Hello cool weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It a cloudy, chilly Tuesday morning in the upper 40s with some fog and mist .

Today will be a nice day mostly sunny and cool expected to reach a high of 64 in the afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s around 6pm and tonight will be partly cloudy with a low of 48.

Sweater weather for the reminder of the week and even for the weekend were highs are expected to be in the low 50s.

Another front will make it way across the region Friday night into Saturday bringing chance of rain.

