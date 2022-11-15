Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Thanksgiving may be nearly a week away, but a local justice of the peace is already taking part in the giving season.

On Tuesday morning, instead of plaintiffs, the courtroom of Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo was filled with turkeys but there is a good reason for it.

Liendo and his staff are continuing the tradition of donating turkeys to the community.

Hundreds of turkeys were loaded up into cars for families in need this Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ve done it in years before. Last year due to the pandemic, we started giving them out here in the office and it worked out. So, people now come here to pick it up here and take it home. Thaw it out and get it ready for next week,” said Liendo.

Judge Liendo said this year his office was able to give out close to 150 turkeys.

