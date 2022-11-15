Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting

Shop Local
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area.

The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral.

Residents are invited to discuss any issues they have experienced or seen in the district.

