Laredo District 4 councilmember to hold townhall meeting

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo residents who live in district four are invited to a townhall meeting to discuss issues pertaining to the area.

The townhall meeting will take place on Tuesday Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at Chaparral Park located at 800 Chaparral.

Residents are invited to discuss any issues they have experienced or seen in the district.

