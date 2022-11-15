Laredo Police reminds drivers about handicapped parking requirements

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is reminding the driving community about the laws for parking in a handicapped zone.

Earlier this year KGNS reported about a new state law that went into effect requiring drivers to have a disabled license plate or parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access or ISA.

Currently the disabled veteran license plates do not feature the ISA.

Jose Espinoza with the police department said that drivers who do not have the symbol of access need to update their license plates so they can avoid getting a citation during the holiday shopping season.

“Officers have seen or have cited some people that have been parking in handicapped spaces or don’t have the symbol on their license plates and these individuals can face up to $500 in citations,” said Espinoza. “It’s very important with the holidays coming up, if you are going to be out shopping it might seem easy to park there but remember that there’s a citation that comes along with the, with parking in these accessible parking spaces.”

If you would like to apply for a disabled parking placard or disabled veteran license plate you can apply at the Webb County Tax Assessor Collectors Office.

