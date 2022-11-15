Laredo Police searching man allegedly be tied to car burglaries

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department needs your help locating a man believed to be tied to a string of car burglaries.

According to Laredo Police, the unidentified suspect has burglarized vehicles parked at residences in both Las Bougainvilleas and Woodridge Heights areas over the past week.

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this individual, you are aske to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800.

All calls will remain anonymous.

