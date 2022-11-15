Shop Local
Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold mobile health clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Health Department is partnering with the Laredo Specialty Hospital to hold a mobile health clinic village for residents.

Health experts say in this day and age, it’s important to be proactive about your health and overall wellbeing; however, not everyone has access to health care.

The Laredo Health Department and the Laredo Specialty Hospital wants to help provide services to those who may not be able to afford regular doctor visits or routine physicals.

Residents will be able to get free blood pressure and glucose exams, BMI screenings, physical therapy screenings and more.

The clinic will take place on Friday at 2005 E. Bustamante Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

