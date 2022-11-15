Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Laredoans March Against Hunger and Homelessness

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 15, a march to bring hope to those in the battle against hunger and homelessness took place in the streets of downtown Laredo.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the in-person march resumed bringing together local homeless service providers and community advocates.

The March Against Hunger and Homelessness consists of a symbolic eight-block walk that began at the Bethany House Barbara A. Kazen Center for Hope. It then proceeded to San Agustin Cathedral and back to Bethany House.

Monica Bautista, the director of development for Bethany House, said, ”We want to make sure that people know that many families live in homeless conditions. There are a lot of kids that go to school that live in substandard conditions, which means that maybe they don’t have running water or they’re living in abandoned buildings or even living in the streets. The number is around 750 children are identified as homeless. So you can imagine all the support the districts need to place those families again in a permanent home.”

This year’s march leaders were the police department, downtown bike patrol, and the mental health unit.

A beans and rice lunch was served after the march.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
Justice of the Peace Oscar Liendo gives back before Thanksgiving
Laredoans March Against Hunger and Homelessness
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month
Samantha Ruiz and Mario A. Mireles
Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month