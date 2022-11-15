Laredoans March Against Hunger and Homelessness

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Tuesday, November 15, a march to bring hope to those in the battle against hunger and homelessness took place in the streets of downtown Laredo.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the in-person march resumed bringing together local homeless service providers and community advocates.

The March Against Hunger and Homelessness consists of a symbolic eight-block walk that began at the Bethany House Barbara A. Kazen Center for Hope. It then proceeded to San Agustin Cathedral and back to Bethany House.

Monica Bautista, the director of development for Bethany House, said, ”We want to make sure that people know that many families live in homeless conditions. There are a lot of kids that go to school that live in substandard conditions, which means that maybe they don’t have running water or they’re living in abandoned buildings or even living in the streets. The number is around 750 children are identified as homeless. So you can imagine all the support the districts need to place those families again in a permanent home.”

This year’s march leaders were the police department, downtown bike patrol, and the mental health unit.

A beans and rice lunch was served after the march.

