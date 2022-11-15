Martin High School teacher recognized as KGNS Teacher of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An unsuspecting Laredo ISD teacher got a huge surprise on Tuesday, November 15. With nine days to go before her students test for the STAAR exam, Samantha Ruiz was not expecting visitors.

The 9th-grade English class instructor was told she was selected as the KGNS October Teacher of the Month. Ruiz was awarded $250 to use as she pleases, courtesy of the program’s sponsor, the Tellez Law Firm. She also got a goody bag, an exclusive Teacher of the Month t-shirt and mug, and two dozen donuts for her class.

With over 20 nominations received, Ruiz and the Martin High School principal, Mario A. Mireles, both said they were proud of the recognition received.

Ruiz said, “We have about nine instructional days left for STAAR moving forward. To have this awesome award just makes me more motivated and I know I am making a difference in their lives. I’m going to be pushing them to meet their goals and get them to master their STAAR.”

Principal Mireles said of Ruiz, “she’s a very hard worker. Here at Martin High School and LISD, we are always looking for leaders, people that lead with heart and inspire change that cultivates leaders. Samatha Ruiz is one of those people. We see her interact with her students. They always know what the goal at the end is. Whatever it takes, she’s here during class time, after school, and Super Saturday to get her students to be where they need to be.”

