Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month

Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school...
A South Carolina mother was hit and killed by a vehicle after she put her child on a school bus, according to authorities.(kali9 via Canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A python's last big meal was a doozy.
Scientists discover 5-foot long alligator swallowed by Burmese python
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
Line up for 2023 Jalapeño Festival released
30-year-old Erika Arlene Flores
Woman wanted for aggravated robbery
Jose Albino Larrazolo, 18
Teen arrested for allegedly discharging firearm in south Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo
Outage reported in north Laredo

Latest News

Crews in Cape Canaveral, Florida, are gearing up to launch the mega moon Artemis I rocket early...
NASA fueling moon rocket for launch after leaks, hurricanes
Memorial flowers and notes line walkway at Scott Stadium after three football players were...
University of Virginia: Mourning for campus shooting victims
Russia launched missile strikes on Ukrainian energy sites and civilian infrastructure. (CNN,...
Poland: Russian-made missile fell on our country, killing 2
FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz...
Weinstein attorney cross-examines accuser Siebel-Newsom
House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker could be complicated as some...
McCarthy passes 1st House speaker test, but hurdles remain