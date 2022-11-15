SCAN Laredo hosting a food drive for families in need this Thanksgiving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Laredo organization is prepping up to give to those who are in need this Thanksgiving!

SCAN Laredo is inviting the community to participate in their annual Happy Holiday Dinner for All Food Drive. They are asking those interested to bring food and non-perishables like frozen turkeys, bread, milk, and beans to provide families in need with a warm meal this holiday season.

Lizett Montiel from SCAN says due to the pandemic, they are requesting a big helping hand from the community. “We do have more families in need that we would like to provide a warm meal for the holidays, so it would be very helpful and thankful for the community if they can help out, especially during this time of the year,” said Montiel.

The event starts on November 21 and through November 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about the donation, like what other items you can bring, and for information on drop-off locations, you can check out their Facebook post here:

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.